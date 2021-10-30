This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Walk-ins for Moderna booster doses available for eligible people aged 30 and above

Individuals can also receive the Sinovac vaccine at Raffles City Convention Centre.

READ MORE HERE

Heart-lung machine a lifesaver for housewife critically ill with Covid-19

She had put off vaccination due to food allergies but did not have any underlying conditions.

READ MORE HERE

Will new rules for prime area HDB flats be effective in making S'pore accessible to all?

What impact will it have on Singapore's social fabric and the resale market?

READ MORE HERE

Side effects of Covid-19 vaccine mean immune systems are reacting

Side effects tend to be more pronounced in those with more robust immune systems.

READ MORE HERE

Man takes VTL flight from US, surprises girlfriend with proposal after 22 months apart

For the couple, the reunion also means the end of a difficult period of a long-distance relationship.

READ MORE HERE

COP26: Climate change explained in 5 charts

Mankind's activities are adding so much greenhouse gases, that earth is heating up much faster than in the past.

READ MORE HERE

Trending Food: 5 Deepavali feasts for delivery and takeaway

While it will be a more muted affair this year, you can still celebrate the Festival of Lights with a feast at home.

READ MORE HERE

Actress Gong Li reportedly renouncing Singapore citizenship

The 55-year-old is allegedly renouncing her citizenship due to sweeping crackdowns on the Chinese entertainment industry.

READ MORE HERE