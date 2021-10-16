This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

S'poreans looking at bigger electricity bills as price hikes bite, amid WFH

Observers warned that more OEM retailers would shut as profit margins shrink, market consolidation takes hold.

Yip Pin Xiu gets $800k for 2 Paralympic golds; cash reward doubled as DBS named new sponsor

The athlete was due to receive $200k for each of the two gold medals she won, a fifth of the payout for an Olympic gold.

askST: If I am unvaccinated against Covid-19, how can I still enter shopping malls if I need to?

The new vaccination-differentiated safe management measures kicked in on Oct 13.

Over half of the world's hungry are Asians

Asia accounts for the bulk of people who are undernourished around the world today.

Singapore's last traditional Chinese courtyard house up for sale at $92m

The House of Tan Yeok Nee is currently leased to an international education institution.

18 bakeries to check out in Katong's pastry paradise

Join ST on a delectable bakery trail, as we pick out the best of the yeast.

Ex-MasterChef contestant Elizabeth Haigh's cookbook pulled after S'porean author Sharon Wee claims plagiarism

Bloomsbury said: "This title has been withdrawn due to rights issues."

Coral reefs are dying, but there's still time to save them

What can be done to protect these marine habitats from the effects of climate change? Find out.

