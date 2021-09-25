This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
F&B associations warn of impending closures with operators hard hit by 'go-no-go' Covid-19 curbs
Challenges include gauging quantity of ingredients to order and allocating manpower to enforce restrictions.
What to do if you have tested positive for Covid-19
Here's what you need to do if you feel unwell and have received a positive antigen rapid test result.
How two 22-year-old Singaporeans racked up $80k debt
Two young Singaporeans dabbled in risky and complex investments that bewilder even many adults.
Clown outside schools: Man behind the mask says he wanted to entertain kids, not scare them
His job for the past few months has been to approach students and parents to promote Speech Academy Asia.
Obituary: Wonder winger Mat Noh kept low profile even during Malaysia Cup highs
He left behind a legacy for posterity with his supreme ability and innate talent.
How parents can prepare their kids for PSLE
Listening to your children and showing them your unwavering support is key.
Reebonz: When the gloss came off a luxury retailer
The 12-year-old marketplace's fall from grace had been a long time coming, said experts.
An eye-opening moment: Kai Kai and Jia Jia's panda cub opens eyes for the first time
At 40 days old, the panda cub continues to grow and now weighs 1.87kg.