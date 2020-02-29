This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Muhyiddin Yassin to be Malaysia's next prime minister: Palace statement





Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) and his family waving to the press outside his home in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 29, 2020. Malaysia's King has picked him as prime minister. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Muhyiddin is set to be officially installed as Malaysia's eighth prime minister on Sunday at 10.30am at the palace.

Rumour about maid's death due to coronavirus is fake news, says MOH





There are a total of 98 confirmed cases in Singapore, with 69 patients fully recovered and no fatalities related to Covid-19 as of Feb 28, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



"This is not true. She was tested for Covid-19 and found to be negative," the Health Ministry said.

Wife of Bangladeshi worker critically ill with coronavirus: 'He is going to be a father'





The Bangladeshi worker who was staying at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit is critically ill after being infected with the coronavirus. ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ



The 39-year-old worker has been warded in the intensive care unit for the past three weeks.

Hoarding in the USA? Coronavirus sparks consumer concerns





Shoppers line up outside a Costco to buy supplies in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb 28, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



There has been a growing sense of urgency for people to stock up on staples and to prepare for lengthy home quarantines.

Asian Insider Podcast: Coronavirus outbreak in Iran & its impact on Middle East





An Iranian woman is seen wearing a face mask in Teheran, Iran, on Feb 24, 2020. Our Asian Insider podcast discusses the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and its impact on the Middle East. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Iran is the latest coronavirus hot spot and the Middle East is also vulnerable.

Budget debate: 6 key points from DPM Heng's response, from Covid-19 front-line bonus to GST hike





Deputy Minister Heng Swee Keat spoke on four main themes: tackling immediate challenges like the coronavirus outbreak, managing Singapore's finances, tackling long-term challenges like climate change, and creating opportunities for all Singaporeans. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



After two days of debate from 57 parliamentarians on the Budget, DPM Heng Swee Keat on Friday responded to their comments in his round-up speech.

Cup of cups - which cup noodles are worth eating?





The Sunday Times did a taste test of 29 varieties from different brands. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



In desperate times, is it really feasible to boil pots of water to make bowls of noodles? Which ones are worth eating? ST does a taste test of 29 varieties from different brands.

Adopted son of boss of Five Star Hainanese Kampung Chicken Rice not told of dad's death





Mr Derek Yeo, 28, a manager at a Chinese restaurant, said he found out about his father's death only after the funeral was over. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF MR DEREK YEO, HEDY KHOO



Mr Yeo Ban Seng's adopted son, Mr Derek Yeo, said he found out about his father's death only after the funeral was over and a friend had sent him a condolence message via Instagram.

