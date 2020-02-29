This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Muhyiddin Yassin to be Malaysia's next prime minister: Palace statement
Mr Muhyiddin is set to be officially installed as Malaysia's eighth prime minister on Sunday at 10.30am at the palace.
Rumour about maid's death due to coronavirus is fake news, says MOH
"This is not true. She was tested for Covid-19 and found to be negative," the Health Ministry said.
Wife of Bangladeshi worker critically ill with coronavirus: 'He is going to be a father'
The 39-year-old worker has been warded in the intensive care unit for the past three weeks.
Hoarding in the USA? Coronavirus sparks consumer concerns
There has been a growing sense of urgency for people to stock up on staples and to prepare for lengthy home quarantines.
Asian Insider Podcast: Coronavirus outbreak in Iran & its impact on Middle East
Iran is the latest coronavirus hot spot and the Middle East is also vulnerable.
Budget debate: 6 key points from DPM Heng's response, from Covid-19 front-line bonus to GST hike
After two days of debate from 57 parliamentarians on the Budget, DPM Heng Swee Keat on Friday responded to their comments in his round-up speech.
Cup of cups - which cup noodles are worth eating?
In desperate times, is it really feasible to boil pots of water to make bowls of noodles? Which ones are worth eating? ST does a taste test of 29 varieties from different brands.
Adopted son of boss of Five Star Hainanese Kampung Chicken Rice not told of dad's death
Mr Yeo Ban Seng's adopted son, Mr Derek Yeo, said he found out about his father's death only after the funeral was over and a friend had sent him a condolence message via Instagram.