This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Full HBL for primary, special education schools from Sept 27 to Oct 6

This will better protect younger students who are not yet medically eligible for vaccination, said MOE.

READ MORE HERE

What to do when you are a close contact of a Covid-19 case

With the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases, Singaporeans are more likely to become close contacts.

READ MORE HERE

7 highlights from parliamentary debate on jobs and livelihoods, S'pore's foreign talent policy

MPs from both sides of the House spoke during a debate on two motions.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Vivian Balakrishnan apologises to PSP's Leong Mun Wai after ‘illiterate’ comment circulates online

Mr Leong said he received a call from Dr Balakrishnan on Wednesday and he has accepted the minister's apology.

READ MORE HERE

Pandemic habits are harming your child's development

Leaving young children with devices all day long can impact their development in areas such as speech and socialisation.

READ MORE HERE

Fix COE system to preserve its original intent

The COE quota system has been fine-tuned many times, but there are still signs of speculative bidding in some categories.

READ MORE HERE

Actor Chen Hanwei's 52nd birthday bash did not break Covid-19 rules

The actor had been questioned by netizens after he posted a group photo with nine people.

READ MORE HERE

Look how much you've grown: Baby panda's first month

Mum Jia Jia and baby are still together in an off-exhibit den to give them time to nurse and bond in privacy.

READ MORE HERE