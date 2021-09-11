This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

'I never thought someone would want to kill me': S'porean who survived 9/11 attacks

Rachel Yager was on the 38th floor of the World Trade Center's North Tower on 9/11.

Covid-19 home recovery scheme to be expanded to more people: How does it work?

More fully vaccinated patients will be able to recover at home should they experience a breakthrough infection.

No need to differentiate between linked and unlinked Covid-19 cases when disease is treated as endemic: Experts

Shifting the focus means resources can be better used elsewhere.

Moving out, moving on: Why expats, S'poreans relocate amid Covid-19 pandemic

Uncertainty about the pandemic has also driven some Singaporeans home.

Construction firm Samwoh to face charges for unauthorised drainage works that caused Pasir Ris flood

Samwoh's actions led to a flood that stranded cars and motorists for almost two hours on Aug 20, said PUB.

NUS president to hold online townhall meeting with parents of Yale-NUS students to discuss closure

The meeting will also be open to parents of students in the University Scholars Programme.

Will primary school registration changes lessen stress and competition for places?

Senior education correspondent Sandra Davie looks at what the changes mean for parents and their children.

Luxury marketplace Reebonz appoints provisional liquidator to wind up company

Reebonz director Samuel Lim Kok Eng said the company "cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business".

