This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Will I be considered 'unvaccinated' if I do not take booster shot for Covid-19 jab?

With the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots expected to start this month, ST tackles key questions about the programme.

SingPost Centre death: How the elderly man could have ended up in the stairwell

Soh Eng Thong's body was found three days after he was reported missing.

LWWs: Can efforts to help lower-wage workers be sustained?

One big question in Singaporeans' minds: Who pays for higher wages of LWWs?

New Covid-19 variant of interest, Mu, unlikely to overtake Delta: Experts

WHO upgraded the Mu mutation of the coronavirus to a variant of interest on Aug 30.

Top places to shoot the sunrise and sunset in Singapore

More people are taking snaps of nature amid the pandemic. Here are tips on how and where to get the best shots.

S'pore's Covid-19 travel lane: Where next after Germany and Brunei?

Industry experts weigh in on popular destinations that may be future candidates for the Vaccinated Travel Lane.

Can home cleaning scheme replace live-in maids?

The new scheme is primarily designed to meet the demand for part-time help.

Plan early to have enough money for life

More than half of Singaporeans will run out of money in the last 14 years of their lives, a survey finds.

