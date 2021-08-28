This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

PUB to raise 450m stretch of Dunearn Road to reduce risk of flash floods

The works are expected to be completed by November this year.

READ MORE HERE

How to collect your free surgical, N95 masks

Residents are reminded to bring their physical or electronic SP Group residential utility bill.

READ MORE HERE

Vaxxed or vexed: What will life for the unvaccinated be like in Singapore?

How will the future play out for those who cannot, or will not, be jabbed?

READ MORE HERE

Actor Mark Lee and wife 'never regretted' having daughter Calynn, 8, who has rare health condition

Calynn was diagnosed in 2018 with glomerulonephritis, a rare condition affecting the kidneys.

READ MORE HERE

National Day Rally 2021: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm on Aug 29

Get instant updates on our special live blog and watch the live stream of the speech on our platforms.

READ MORE HERE

Should 13-year-olds get their own payment cards?

If even adults get into debt, what about kids, asks a parent who has lodged a complaint with MAS.

READ MORE HERE

Mammals on brink of extinction in Singapore make comeback

73 species are listed on the terrestrial mammals checklist as at Aug 22.

READ MORE HERE

Paralympics: Get to know Team Singapore's representatives in Tokyo

The Republic will be represented by 10 athletes at the Paralympics, which begin in Tokyo on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE HERE