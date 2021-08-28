This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
PUB to raise 450m stretch of Dunearn Road to reduce risk of flash floods
The works are expected to be completed by November this year.
How to collect your free surgical, N95 masks
Residents are reminded to bring their physical or electronic SP Group residential utility bill.
Vaxxed or vexed: What will life for the unvaccinated be like in Singapore?
How will the future play out for those who cannot, or will not, be jabbed?
Actor Mark Lee and wife 'never regretted' having daughter Calynn, 8, who has rare health condition
Calynn was diagnosed in 2018 with glomerulonephritis, a rare condition affecting the kidneys.
National Day Rally 2021: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm on Aug 29
Get instant updates on our special live blog and watch the live stream of the speech on our platforms.
Should 13-year-olds get their own payment cards?
If even adults get into debt, what about kids, asks a parent who has lodged a complaint with MAS.
Mammals on brink of extinction in Singapore make comeback
73 species are listed on the terrestrial mammals checklist as at Aug 22.
Paralympics: Get to know Team Singapore's representatives in Tokyo
The Republic will be represented by 10 athletes at the Paralympics, which begin in Tokyo on Tuesday evening.