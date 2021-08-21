This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister

His appointment marks Umno's return to power after three years.

Vaxxed or vexed: What will life for the unvaccinated be like in Singapore?

How will the future play out for those who cannot, or will not, be jabbed?

More than 130 collection points for free N95, surgical masks from Aug 26; some malls to have digital queue system

Masks can be collected at 15 CapitaLand malls and selected supermarkets.

Instagram sensation Museum of Ice Cream opens in S'pore with sprinkle pool, disco and more

The branch in Singapore has the biggest sprinkle pool to date of its three locations.

How 'Mr Toilet' Jack Sim turned a ramshackle house into a bungalow worth $13 million

The building could be dated as far back as the late 1920s, says a NHB spokesman.

Why S'pore spends so much on cancer treatment and how MediShield Life changes aim to tackle this

Increases in healthcare costs are driven partly by expensive cancer drugs.

Husband-wife masterminds of $39.9 million SkillsFuture scam get 31 years' jail collectively

They are behind the largest fraud against a public institution in Singapore.

S'pore teen who suffered cardiac arrest after Covid-19 jab undergoing rehab, gets $225k in financial assistance

MOH said the myocarditis was likely a serious adverse event caused by the vaccine.

