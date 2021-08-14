This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

New initiative to hire S'pore workers based on skills, instead of past qualifications, titles

Roles offered under the initiative include recruiters, data analysts and supply chain coordinators.

57 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 17 unlinked

Among them is one senior aged above 70 who is unvaccinated and is at risk of serious illness.

askST: If I am not vaccinated but have tested negative for Covid-19, can I eat in a restaurant?

Differentiated rules on social gatherings based on vaccination status are now in place in Singapore.

Discharged after 13 months at NUH, world's tiniest baby is now a healthy 6.3kg

Kwek Yu Xuan weighed just 212g when she was born on June 9 last year.

IPCC report indicates Singapore could take bigger hits from climate change

If planet-warming emissions do not drop to net-zero by 2050, Singapore could experience more heatwaves, heavier rain.

Regardless of race: One nation, many festivals

As Singapore turns 56, we celebrate the nation’s rich ethnic diversity with a look at the many festivals we mark throughout the year.

S'pore's Covid-19 'endemic' road map: Time for a frank conversation

What should we expect in terms of hospitalisations and deaths when Singapore embarks on the road map?

Malaysian singer Siti Sarah, who died of Covid-19, was not vaccinated, says husband

He said his wife had been experiencing low oxygen levels at home, but he had dismissed the readings.

