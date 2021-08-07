This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Dine-in to resume, more can work from office: All about Singapore's 2-step easing of Covid-19 rules

Here's what you need to know about measures that will take place from Aug 10 and from Aug 19.

Enforcement officers can enter homes without warrant to check on Covid-19 measures: URA

Actor Nick Mikhail had posted videos on Instagram about URA officers and police officers entering his home.

Singapore team finds drug cocktail effective against Covid-19 Delta variant

The team is now looking to conduct clinical trials on Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate disease.

Opposition leader Anwar and Umno chief Zahid marshal MPs to oust Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin

The two leaders have agreed to marshal their MPs to prepare video clips that will state their opposition to PM Muhyiddin.

China cracking down on private tuition: A lesson for Singapore?

It's an industry worth over a billion dollars here. It costs parents plenty, but what of the impact on equality in education and stress on children?

Curtain falls on business empire of Ng Yu Zhi, who is behind billion-dollar Envy ‘nickel trading scheme’

Firms linked to the former director of Envy Global Trading are in the process of being wound up by liquidators.

Deadly, more transmissible Covid-19 variant can't be ruled out, but chances are low: Experts

There's no such immediate threat, and that gives Singapore a chance to get more people vaccinated.

Temasek to distribute free N95, surgical masks in end-August to stop Delta Covid-19 variant

Temasek said there was no mask distribution on Wednesday after claims surfaced online.

