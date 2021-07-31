This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Olympics: Swimmer Joseph Schooling smarting after poor show, but promises there's 'much more left in the tank'

He was moved by the reaction on social media and the "empathy" shown to him by Singaporeans.

S'pore to review Covid-19 rules in early August, ease measures for vaccinated people if situation under control

Rules could be eased further by early September, with larger group sizes allowed.

All S'pore households to get DIY antigen rapid test kits

As these kits are being distributed, Singapore will also be rolling out other ways of testing for the virus.

Lighter load for national and year-end school exams to help ease stress: Chan Chun Sing

Common last topics will be dropped from the 2021 GCE examinations and more teacher counsellors will be deployed in schools.

When nursing care comes to you

When S'pore marks Nurses' Day on Sunday, many patients will be saluting the nurses who go to their homes to take care of them.

No more 'shielding' of CPF soon?

The days of exploiting loopholes in the national retirement scheme could be over soon, after the Central Provident Fund Board posted a warning on its website.

Heartbreak season: More couples are calling it quits amid challenges wrought by the pandemic

Plagued by problems such as a lack of quality time and diverging priorities, Casper ended an eight-month relationship last year.

Dive with over a hundred sharks at S.E.A Aquarium

In recent months, the aquarium's diving programmes have grown popular among a travel- hungry crowd.

