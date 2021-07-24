This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

S'pore suspends dining in, tightens Covid-19 curbs: What you need to know

Tighter measures under phase two (heightened alert) will be in place from July 22 till Aug 18.

READ MORE HERE

Links to KTV cluster, lax mask wearing behind Covid-19 spread at Jurong Fishery Port: Workers

It is understood that a KTV hostess who recently tested positive for the virus had worked at the port.

READ MORE HERE

River Valley High School student, 16, charged with murder of schoolmate, 13

If found guilty of murder, the 16-year-old will not get the death sentence as he is below 18.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Olympics: Singapore paddler Clarence Chew beats Senegalese to reach second round

The world No. 186 paddler beat 71st-ranked Ibrahima Diaw 4-2 (11-4, 4-11, 11-3, 13-11, 3-11, 12-10).

READ MORE HERE

Questions raised in China about early warnings on Henan flooding

A local broadcaster continued with regular programming instead of providing viewers with public safety information.

READ MORE HERE

Nuanced approach better than blanket curbs in dealing with rising Covid-19 infections in S'pore

The nation cannot live in a constant state of tightened measures to protect those who refuse to protect themselves, says Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

He's 34, she's 51: More couples in Singapore bridging the age gap

Age gap is less of an issue now due to changing gender norms, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Trending Food: 8 National Day-inspired creations

F&B businesses are coming up with creations specially for National Day.

READ MORE HERE