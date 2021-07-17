This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
60 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 29 linked to KTV cluster
This brings the total number of cases in the KTV cluster to 149.
S'pore cuts dine-in cap to 2 as Covid-19 KTV cluster grows
Fully vaccinated people will be able to continue to dine out in groups of five at some F&B outlets.
Uncovering the KTV 'butterfly' effect in Singapore as Covid-19 cluster grows to 88 cases
These lounges, which have pivoted to operate as food and beverage outlets, remain popular with men aged 20 to 50.
Malaysian family infected with Covid-19 Delta variant despite staying at home since April
The highly infectious Delta variant has been detected in almost every state in Malaysia.
Interactive: Team Singapore at the Tokyo Olympics
Get to know all the 23 athletes of Team Singapore representing the country in Japan.
Categorising Singaporeans by race: The CMIO system is 100 years old and needs an update
We must allow flexible identities to evolve beyond the four categories of Chinese, Malay, Indian and Others, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Has your durian been artificially ripened?
Here's the low-down on artificial ripeners and how to tell if your durian has been artificially ripened.
Home-grown music conductor Adrian Tan dies in his sleep aged 44
Tan was music director of the Singapore Wind Symphony and the Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra.