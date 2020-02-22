This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
South Korea reports 229 more coronavirus cases, bringing total to 433
This was the sharpest spike in infections yet, with the national toll now the second-highest outside of China.
'It was similar to having a cold': Wuhan tourist whose father is S'pore's first coronavirus patient
Apart from a cough, the 37-year-old Chinese national did not have any other symptoms such as a runny nose or fever.
Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
This year's Budget included measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, as well as long-term economic development.
Keep your hands clean and carry on: 25 questions about the coronavirus answered
Whether you are at home, work or going out, here are some answers to questions you may have.
Bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles to get MMA training in S'pore following invite from One founder Chatri
Quaden was offered an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore, where he will be personally taught by Chatri.
Malaysia's pension fund EPF announces 5.45% dividend, lowest in over a decade
The announcement will likely add further pressure on the Pakatan Harapan government, which has been blamed for low dividends announced by state-managed investments since it took over power.
What Singapore fans say about K-drama Crash Landing On You and 7 things to know about the show
The show, which stars the popular Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin, smashed viewing records with its recent finale.
A-level results: RI student teased for his birth defects in primary school scores straight As
Loh Yih Hang said his condition has taught him to tackle challenges and take problems in his stride.