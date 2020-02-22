This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

South Korea reports 229 more coronavirus cases, bringing total to 433



Mask-wearing tourists wait for a train at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb 21, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



This was the sharpest spike in infections yet, with the national toll now the second-highest outside of China.

READ MORE HERE

'It was similar to having a cold': Wuhan tourist whose father is S'pore's first coronavirus patient



Mr Wang (left), the first coronavirus patient in Singapore, and his son who was also infected with coronavirus. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Apart from a cough, the 37-year-old Chinese national did not have any other symptoms such as a runny nose or fever.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021



Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat arrives at Parliament House to deliver the Budget speech on Feb 18, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

This year's Budget included measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, as well as long-term economic development.

READ MORE HERE

Keep your hands clean and carry on: 25 questions about the coronavirus answered



Washing your hands with soap and water will get rid of the virus if it is on your hands. PHOTO: ST FILE



Whether you are at home, work or going out, here are some answers to questions you may have.

READ MORE HERE

Bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles to get MMA training in S'pore following invite from One founder Chatri



Australian Quaden Bayles, nine, has been bullied at school for his dwarfism. PHOTO: YARRAKA BAYLES/FACEBOOK



Quaden was offered an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore, where he will be personally taught by Chatri.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's pension fund EPF announces 5.45% dividend, lowest in over a decade



The Employees Provident Fund would not declare a rate not higher than 5.5 per cent - the lowest since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis - in return for the statutory savings of 14.5 million workers. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The announcement will likely add further pressure on the Pakatan Harapan government, which has been blamed for low dividends announced by state-managed investments since it took over power.

READ MORE HERE

What Singapore fans say about K-drama Crash Landing On You and 7 things to know about the show



A still from television drama series "Crash Landing on You" starring actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin. PHOTO: NETFLIX



The show, which stars the popular Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin, smashed viewing records with its recent finale.

READ MORE HERE

A-level results: RI student teased for his birth defects in primary school scores straight As



Loh Yih Hang has no sweat glands and minimal salivary glands, but has come to accept that his medical condition is part of who he is. He hopes to pursue computer science in university. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Loh Yih Hang said his condition has taught him to tackle challenges and take problems in his stride.

READ MORE HERE