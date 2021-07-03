This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Opening up the S'pore economy: Just how far and fast to do so?
Fatigue is setting in as firms here grapple with the long-term impact of tight border controls.
Govt offering Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to some of those allergic to mRNA jabs as part of study
More than 1,400 have indicated interest in the programme.
No public ballot for NDP 2021 tickets; spectators to comprise Singapore’s ‘everyday heroes’
These would include teachers, hawkers, transport workers and cleaners, among others, says NDP 2021 executive committee chairman Tan Cheng Kwee.
Secretlab gaming chair co-founder Ian Ang snaps up GCB, penthouse for $51m
The purchases were made after a two-year search and "careful consideration".
Pandemic baking trend: Shio pan makes a comeback
The salty buttery bread, said to have originated in Japan, has caught on with home bakers.
Singapore start-ups making inroads into South Korea, Japan
South Korea and Japan are markets that are notoriously tough to crack.
More young S'pore chefs carve out careers in Hong Kong
Room for creativity and bigger spending are among their reasons.
Rare monkey sighted in Bukit Timah area after more than 30 years
The Raffles' banded langur was previously thought to be found only within the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.