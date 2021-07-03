This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Opening up the S'pore economy: Just how far and fast to do so?

Fatigue is setting in as firms here grapple with the long-term impact of tight border controls.

READ MORE HERE

Govt offering Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to some of those allergic to mRNA jabs as part of study

More than 1,400 have indicated interest in the programme.

READ MORE HERE

No public ballot for NDP 2021 tickets; spectators to comprise Singapore’s ‘everyday heroes’

These would include teachers, hawkers, transport workers and cleaners, among others, says NDP 2021 executive committee chairman Tan Cheng Kwee.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Secretlab gaming chair co-founder Ian Ang snaps up GCB, penthouse for $51m

The purchases were made after a two-year search and "careful consideration".

READ MORE HERE

Pandemic baking trend: Shio pan makes a comeback

The salty buttery bread, said to have originated in Japan, has caught on with home bakers.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore start-ups making inroads into South Korea, Japan

South Korea and Japan are markets that are notoriously tough to crack.

READ MORE HERE

More young S'pore chefs carve out careers in Hong Kong

Room for creativity and bigger spending are among their reasons.

READ MORE HERE

Rare monkey sighted in Bukit Timah area after more than 30 years

The Raffles' banded langur was previously thought to be found only within the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

READ MORE HERE