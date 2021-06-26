This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Covid-19 vaccine appointments at some centres double on first day of accelerated programme
500,000 new first dose appointments are expected to be added till mid-July.
More than 4,500 diners reminded to return trays as dining in resumes at food centres
It is mandatory for diners to return their trays and clear their table of litter from June 1.
49-year-old HDB terraced house in Whampoa sold for record $1.268 million
It overtook the previous top spot of $1.258m set by a five-room flat in The Pinnacle @ Duxton.
Singapore aims to vaccinate 2 in 3 residents against Covid-19 by National Day: Are we on track?
Singapore is ramping up its Covid-19 vaccination programme from June 26. Track the progress here.
Chinese Communist Party at 100: How will it secure its future?
Ahead of the CCP's centenary next Thursday, we look back at its history and the challenges that lie ahead.
Return HDB to its roots of building homes, not short-term assets
To discourage speculation in HDB flats, make owners pay income tax for profits made from selling subsidised flats, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Tackling issues about race in classrooms in Singapore
MOE and NIE look for teachers who have the right values and can facilitate such discussions.
S'pore's F&B scene in state of flux, as owners grapple with dine-in curbs while juggling delivery
For restaurants that are newly opened or about to open, owners have had to tweak their timelines and plans.