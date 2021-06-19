This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Singapore's Covid-19 rules from June 21: What you can and can't do

Dining in at eateries is allowed for groups of 2, while wedding receptions are still banned.

All credit and debit card customers affected by duplicate transactions have been given refunds: DBS

DBS did not say how many customers were affected and what the value of the transactions was.

Durian season in S'pore returns with rare varietals

Previously hard-to-get Penang durians are making their way here due to reduced demand in Malaysia.

Malaysia's hungry and it's not just the homeless as Covid-19 lockdown extended

Those needing help are no longer just the homeless rummaging for food on the streets.

ISD detains S'porean Dickson Yeo, who spied for China, for acting as paid agent of foreign state

He was tasked with providing reports on issues of interest to his foreign handlers, including information on S'pore, said ISD.

Population census 2020: How Singapore has changed in 10 charts

Here are 10 ways Singapore has changed over the last 10 years.

Delta variant of Covid-19 could have contributed to spread at S'pore's wet markets: Experts

More outbreaks in markets and malls now because people are still going there for necessities, they add.

Dads get more involved in parenting but still battle dad guilt, workplace bias

Hands-on fathers say more should be done to support dads, although they acknowledge that they are up against entrenched social norms.

