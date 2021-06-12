This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
S'pore to ease Covid-19 curbs: What you can do from Monday
The limit on group social gatherings will go up from 2 to 5 on Monday, while dining in may resume on June 21.
Getting vaccinated? Dos and don'ts before and after your Covid-19 jab
GPs are seeing more patients with known side effects from taking the Covid-19 vaccines, such as fever.
What is it like to take a DIY Covid-19 test? ST reporter tries it out
From June 16, self-administered Covid-19 test kits will be sold in pharmacies here.
Over 100 people who visited Ion Orchard in past 2 weeks turn up for Covid-19 testing
Long lines formed outside and inside Shaw Centre as people waited for their turn to get swabbed.
Malaysia's undertakers overwhelmed with Covid-19 deaths
Volunteer undertakers say they are seeing up to 10 cases a day now.
The scourge of racial prejudice in Singapore
There are legal safeguards but we must mobilise the weight of public opinion against prejudicial views about minorities, says Tommy Koh.
Corpse flower in Sembawang which drew visitors cut down mysteriously
Sembawang Town Council chairman Vikram Nair said it was not clear who removed the plant.
3 easy snack recipes to try when working from home
They are easy to make and endlessly adaptable.