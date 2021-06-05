This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
A future with Covid-19: When does a virus become endemic?
There are cues to be taken from the Sars and H1N1 outbreaks, as well as diseases such as dengue and influenza.
Residents rushed to douse flames on man who died after PMD caught fire in lift
“My neighbour's son saw the victim on fire. Some others helped to put out the fire on him but it was too late,” said a resident.
Home Covid-19 test kits widely available in US - but not perfect
The real credential in the future for international travel may be the vaccine, analysts say.
When two kids are too few: Couples in China have mixed reactions to new three-child policy
Three couples in China share how the new policy will affect them.
Pampering mums: Brisk business at new confinement centres in Singapore
These are an attractive option as Covid-19 restrictions have tightened the supply of confinement nannies, says one expert.
13 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, all linked
There were also five imported cases. The new infections take Singapore's total to 62,176.
Students to register for Covid-19 jabs from June 1: All you need to know
Students will be invited to sign up for vaccination slots from June 1.
Global tourism could recover to pre-pandemic levels only by 2024: Experts
Leisure travel is expected to fully recover, but as much as 20 per cent of the business travel segment may not.