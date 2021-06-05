This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

A future with Covid-19: When does a virus become endemic?

There are cues to be taken from the Sars and H1N1 outbreaks, as well as diseases such as dengue and influenza.

READ MORE HERE

Residents rushed to douse flames on man who died after PMD caught fire in lift

“My neighbour's son saw the victim on fire. Some others helped to put out the fire on him but it was too late,” said a resident.

READ MORE HERE

Home Covid-19 test kits widely available in US - but not perfect

The real credential in the future for international travel may be the vaccine, analysts say.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

When two kids are too few: Couples in China have mixed reactions to new three-child policy

Three couples in China share how the new policy will affect them.

READ MORE HERE

Pampering mums: Brisk business at new confinement centres in Singapore

These are an attractive option as Covid-19 restrictions have tightened the supply of confinement nannies, says one expert.

READ MORE HERE

13 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, all linked

There were also five imported cases. The new infections take Singapore's total to 62,176.

READ MORE HERE

Students to register for Covid-19 jabs from June 1: All you need to know

Students will be invited to sign up for vaccination slots from June 1.

READ MORE HERE

Global tourism could recover to pre-pandemic levels only by 2024: Experts

Leisure travel is expected to fully recover, but as much as 20 per cent of the business travel segment may not.

READ MORE HERE