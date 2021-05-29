This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Up to $700 grant for workers affected: What are the other new Covid-19 support measures?

The $800 million support package includes enhanced wage subsidies and rental relief to help businesses and workers.

33 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 23 in community

Four new community cases are currently unlinked.

Malaysia to enter total Covid-19 lockdown: Vibrant JB falls silent, hard hit by border closure

It is now struggling to recapture its pre-pandemic heyday, when it teemed with local and foreign tourists.

Open windows, turn off air-con: New guidelines to stem Covid-19 spread in poorly ventilated spaces

The authorities issue updated guidelines for boosting air quality.

7 kid-friendly stay-home activities for the June school holidays

There are plenty of new online activities and stay-home kits to keep the little ones occupied.

askST: Can I get Covid-19 by sharing a lift or eating food delivered by someone infected?

ST looks at the risk of infection associated with some everyday scenarios.

Lack of trust among reasons some workers in S'pore told to return to office despite Covid-19 curbs

Others cite inflexible company policy as the reason that they are asked to go into the office every working day.

Beauty at your doorstep: New players tap demand for house-call services in S'pore

These beauty and wellness service providers offer a whole range of services from massages to manicures.

