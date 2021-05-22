This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Children are not more prone to getting infected with Covid-19: Experts

The rise in infections is likely to be the result of them being in close proximity to one another.

Jitters among Hougang HDB block residents as Covid-19 testing continues on second day

Some residents said they were worried and have taken more safety precautions.

22 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 8 unlinked

There were also seven imported cases.

What lies beneath the unhappiness over Covid resurgence in S'pore?

A dissonance between complaints and response buttresses the feeling that the powers that be have not given feedback the attention it deserves.

askST: Why is my arm sore after getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

The most common side effect experienced among those who have received a Covid-19 vaccine has been soreness around the injection site.

Lax cargo crew quarantine, 'wild card' to blame for Taiwan's Covid-19 spike

Daily numbers went from dozens to hundreds in less than a week.

8 dine-at-home deals for takeaway and delivery

The new curbs on dining in have spurred business owners to roll out attractive promotions.

Phase 2 heightened alert blues? HBL woes? How to keep calm and carry on

Apart from meditation and mindfulness, experts suggest that people pick up new hobbies, exercise, read and walk in nature.

