This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Will I be allowed to swim or play badminton? SportSG answers questions on new Covid-19 rules

Can a family of four exercise outdoors together? What indoor facilities are to be closed?

Work from home to be default, no dining in allowed: New rules from May 16

A review will be done after two weeks to see if the measures need to be adjusted further.

Do the right thing to avoid second circuit breaker in Singapore, urge experts

The choice is between controlling the increasing cases or clusters, or a second circuit breaker.

Why it's not compulsory to do a SafeEntry check-out

This will make life easier for the public and venue operators and will not hinder contact tracing.

More ultra-rich individuals interested in setting up family offices in Singapore

Experts point to Singapore's regulatory environment and geography as key factors in its attraction.

Swimming: Last lap of Olympic journey going to be 'one heck of a ride': Joseph Schooling

His best 100m fly time in last six months was 52.93sec - 2.54sec slower than what won him Olympic gold.

Vaccine maker BioNTech to set up regional HQ, manufacturing site in S'pore

It plans to open its S'pore office and start the construction of the manufacturing facility in 2021.

Singapore to open first inland ash-scattering garden in Choa Chu Kang on May 17

The 9,500 sq m garden will provide another option for the management of cremated human remains.

