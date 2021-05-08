This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Over 100 Victoria JC students and staff quarantined after student tests positive for Covid-19

About 2,200 of students, staff, vendors and visitors to the school are undergoing swab tests.

READ MORE HERE

Hawker centres, eateries still see huge crowds on first day of tighter Covid-19 rules

Most kept to the 5-person limit but the 1m safe distancing rule did not seem to be enforced at some places.

READ MORE HERE

TraceTogether check-in starts May 17: Can ID cards still be used for SafeEntry?

And does the TraceTogether app drain my phone's battery?

READ MORE HERE

SPH media restructuring must be seen in context of pressures faced by newspapers globally: Shanmugam

It is vital for the media to retain the trust of the public, says the Law and Home Affairs Minister.

READ MORE HERE

Her ex-boyfriend nearly killed her, now she wants to help women caught in violent relationships

A victim of a violent relationship, Rachel Lim's face was bashed up and she nearly died.

READ MORE HERE

Indian journalists hit hard as they document Covid-19 pandemic from the front lines

Mr Vivek Bendre became one of the 90 Indian journalists who lost their lives to Covid-19 in April.

READ MORE HERE

Novena Global Healthcare co-founder Nelson Loh's three luxurious Sentosa Cove homes up for sale

A fourth property that he co-owns, also located in Sentosa, was recently sold at a loss.

READ MORE HERE

TTSH and other Covid-19 clusters in S’pore: What we know so far

How did the TTSH cluster grow to 40 cases? How many active clusters are there, and who's affected?

READ MORE HERE