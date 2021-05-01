This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

S'pore has to tighten Covid-19 measures promptly if needed to curb spread, avoid second circuit breaker: PM Lee

"We are watching our own situation, and it can easily, quickly, turn bad again," he said.

Seven new Covid-19 cases in the community, three linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Saturday.

Good chance S'pore can achieve 6% growth this year: PM Lee

Singapore's economic outlook going forward has brightened considerably.

Diving: Team Singapore give peek into strict Covid protocols at Fina Diving World Cup

Allocated training sessions, limited movement outside of their hotel rooms and no food deliveries at Tokyo event.

Fragile beauty: How Dale Chihuly's glass sculptures came from the US to S'pore

The show is the famed American glass artist's first major garden exhibition in Asia.

The best Ipoh curry chee cheong fun in S'pore

The dish is very common in Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur and still rarely found in Singapore.

New plant-based labs, products heat up alternative meat sector

A growing number of manufacturing facilities are setting up here and new products continue to flood the market.

Fashion fades but style is eternal: 8 vogue items which have stood the test of time

Trends come and go with the seasons, but true style always finds a permanent place on vanities and in hearts.

