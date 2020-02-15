This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

26-year-old believed to be mother charged over abandoning baby in Bedok rubbish chute





Cleaners and police officers at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3, on Jan 7, 2020, where a baby boy was found abandoned in a rubbish chute. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The police are still looking into the identity of the child's father.

askST: Can the coronavirus be spread through the air?





Scientists at work in the VirPath university laboratory, classified as "P3" level of safety, in Lyon, France, on Feb 5, 2020, as they try to find an effective treatment against the coronavirus. PHOTO: AFP



Readers have asked how the virus could be transmitted without direct prolonged contact with any infected person.

Fighting coronavirus: An appeal to Singaporeans





Patients waiting to be screened for the severe acute respiratory syndrome outside Tan Tock Seng Hospital's accident and emergency department during the outbreak. The writer points out that during the Sars crisis in 2003, the people of Singapore behaved in an admirable manner. There was no panic. The people were calm, went about their daily activities and helped one another. ST FILE PHOTO



Singaporeans have been tested by other crises before. Each time, the people of Singapore rose to the occasion and survived the crisis, wrote Prof Tommy Koh.

Generation Grit: Your child is as good as retarded, single mum of disabled twins told





Ms Rozanah Roza with her eldest child, Rizq Ayser, and her twins, Rian Adrin and Rian Afreen. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Ms Rozanah Roza struggled with depression for more than five years as the mother of three children - two with severe disabilities.

I was sick of swimming so slow, I was sick of feeling like a slob, confesses Joseph Schooling





Looking leaner and more toned, national swimmer Joseph Schooling spoke candidly about dealing with criticisms and why he decided to reunite with former coach Sergio Lopez. ST PHOTO: LIM YAIHUI



"I didn't want to get back in the pool, I just wanted to have fun."

Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts



The Ministry of Health's chief health scientist, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, said the likelihood of viral persistence outdoors is lower as he noted the prevalent use of air-conditioning in Singapore. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS



On top of washing their hands and disinfecting surfaces, people need to switch off the air-conditioner, turn on the fan and get fresh air to reduce the chances of getting infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Wuhan lockdown could have led to more infections; outbreak might spike end-February, says expert





A road block is seen following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 7, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



It has possibly led to more people contracting the Sars-like coronavirus because of people being in proximity with each other, said top epidemiologist Ian Lipkin.

It Changed My Life: From building bungalows to building a start-up





Mr George Lim could have retired and enjoyed his millions. The former engineer founded a company servicing the oil and gas industries, sold it for more than $10 million and then became a record-breaking property developer. Four years ago, he became a technopreneur and started YQueue. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



From building and selling a firm and bungalows, George Lim is now into a tech start-up business.

