This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

My home, my money maker: Combining hobbies and living spaces to earn some extra cash

Here's how some people used their hobbies to earn extra income amid the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee held off on major Cabinet changes last year as S'pore was in the thick of Covid-19

There were extensive consultations within the Cabinet before the line-up was decided, added PM Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Rescuers find debris believed to be from inside missing Indonesian submarine

No sign of bodies or survivors have been sighted so far, said Navy Chief Yudo Margono.

READ MORE HERE

'I never expected to take him back as a dead body': Mother of worker who died in PIE accident

She was worried about losing her son to Covid-19 but in the end, it was a road accident that took his life.

READ MORE HERE

Thai woman gave up PhD to be with her Singaporean church worker husband

Many had asked Ms Parada Sritaragul if she was bothered that he earned less than her.

READ MORE HERE

Hand that kid a mop: Families got their kids to do more housework during Covid-19

Parents and experts say starting children on chores young imparts values and life skills.

READ MORE HERE

Billionaire Dyson's return to UK residency: Company says S'pore will remain its global HQ

Apart from housing Dyson's global headquarters, Singapore is a hub for its engineering teams and other operations.

READ MORE HERE

Despair and despondency as India faces second Covid-19 wave

ST correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta shares how life amid India's Covid-19 tsunami is like.

READ MORE HERE