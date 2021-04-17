This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Why those vaccinated against Covid-19 may still get infected and does it mean the vaccine failed?

Vaccines are not foolproof because the strength of the immune response varies across individuals.

S'poreans should get used to not knowing who the next PM will be

It is not accurate to keep harping on past successions as being predictable and tightly controlled, says Chua Mui Hoong.

Google, Apple top ranking of S'pore's best employers

Employers were given a score based primarily on whether staff would recommend them to a friend or family member.

Can't travel? Buy food from around the world online

Online marketplaces selling overseas cuisine have seen brisk business.

NUS student expelled after allegedly filming sexual acts with 2 students without their consent

A board of discipline had been convened in February regarding the allegations.

S'pore's health insurance review: Issues that need attention to ensure sustainable scheme

MOH must set both the direction and boundaries for private-sector health insurance, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

New laws planned to curb unethical adoption practices in Singapore

Such practices will be made a crime, with fines or jail terms.

S'pore passport remains 2nd most powerful in the world, behind Japan's

Japan continues to outstrip Singapore as the world's most powerful passport in a new update to a global index.

