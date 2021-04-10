This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

What's next for S'pore's political succession with DPM Heng Swee Keat stepping aside: All you need to know

Why is DPM Heng Swee Keat stepping aside as the PAP 4G leader? Find out more here.

More hikers in S'pore caught straying off designated trails last year

NParks took enforcement action in 329 cases last year, more than double the 140 a year on average from 2016 to 2019.

Then and now: The difference a year makes as S'pore cautiously reopens post-circuit breaker

Singapore has opened up cautiously since the circuit breaker. ST documents the changes with the help of drones.

From Lunch With Sumiko archives: PAP's 4G leaders Ong Ye Kung, Heng Swee Keat, Desmond Lee and Lawrence Wong

One of them has an Instagram bio that reads "bookworm, guitar player and dog lover".

2 stung in Sentosa: Stingrays common around S'pore but docile unless disturbed, say experts

Sentosa Development Corp has urged the public to be vigilant after two beachgoers get stung.

Popular food chains from Malaysia seeing bigger crowds in S'pore

Eateries like PappaRich and Kota Zheng Zong Bak Kut Teh say that business is thriving.

Battle of the sidewalks: Cyclists versus pedestrians

Serious collisions have plagued Singapore's overcrowded sidewalks in recent years.

Singapore residents aged below 45 can make Covid-19 vaccination appointments from June

About half or close to 500,000 of residents aged 45 to 59 have registered so far.

