This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Despite talk of travel bubbles, S'poreans prefer to wait and see

Details about the health requirements, paperwork and the attractions available are also weighing on their decisions.

Is it safe to invest in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin? And what are NFTs?

MAS has issued advisories to warn the public of the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.

Singapore's million-dollar HDB flats: Where are the 6 most expensive units ever sold located?

A total of 82 HDB flats were sold for at least $1 million last year, compared with 64 in 2019.



Forest bathing in Singapore: Walk slowly, connect deeply

The Japanese practice of recharging oneself by taking in the sights, sounds and smells of a forest is catching on.

askST: Will I be affected by the ongoing battle between doctors and IP insurers?

The rift intensified after the Singapore Medical Association issued a position statement on what it called "troubled" IPs.

Nanofilm founder's wife buys Nassim Road GCB for $128.8m

A Good Class Bungalow (GCB) in Nassim Road has been sold for $128.8 million to the wife of the founder of Nanofilm Technologies International - a local nanotechnology solutions company.

4 in 10 women in S'pore face sex discrimination at work compared with 1 in 10 men: SCCCI survey

Only 12 per cent of those who faced gender discrimination made reports about the incidents and all who did so are female.

Archegos meltdown: What happened at Bill Hwang's firm and how it is affecting global markets

Banks are facing billions of dollars in losses after Archegos Capital Management defaulted last week on margin calls.

