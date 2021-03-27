This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Further easing of Covid-19 measures in Singapore: What you need to know

Up to 75% of employees can be at the workplace and larger-scale activities can take place from April.

READ MORE HERE

Rail Corridor: 8 features to check out at newly reopened 4km stretch

It features two aspects that Singaporeans have come to love about the trail - nature and heritage.

READ MORE HERE

'I don't have a car or house': Singapore-based technopreneur who bought $93m digital art

32-year-old Vignesh Sundaresan, who has made his wealth in virtual currency, could not afford a laptop once.

READ MORE HERE

Exclusive interview with Jose Mourinho: Desire for challenge keeps me feeling young

He attributes his ability to survive in football's hot seats to his "emotional control".

READ MORE HERE

Police probing Ngee Ann Poly students who urinated on others; polytechnic says freshmen not involved

In a video clip, a group of men can be seen urinating on two naked men in a shower cubicle.

READ MORE HERE

Can Taiwan-Palau travel bubble be a model for Singapore? The jury is out

Much depends on whether governments are in control of the Covid-19 situation within their borders.

READ MORE HERE

Immunity to Covid-19 varies from 35 days to 4 decades among those infected: S'pore study

The implications are that some people who have recovered from Covid-19 may still be re-infected.

READ MORE HERE

At least 70 police reports filed against Singaporean-run crypto trading platform Torque

Investors are claiming millions lost in cryptocurrencies on the platform.

READ MORE HERE