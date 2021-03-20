This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Long queues at Malaysian High Commission in Singapore leave many frustrated

One Facebook user, who had to renew his passport in January, compared it to queueing for concert tickets.

askST: Can I get the Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore if I have allergies or cancer?

Here are some FAQs about MOH's easing of Covid-19 vaccination guidelines.

New SafeEntry system lets you tap phone or TraceTogether token on gateway box to check in

The system is planned for roll-out from April 19 at venues such as malls, cinemas and hospitals.

MCCY refutes Indian composer's Count On Me, Singapore copyright claim

Composer Joseph Mendoza, accused of copying the 1986 song, claims he wrote his version in 1983.

Pulling Myanmar from the brink will be a fraught effort

Negotiation remains the only way for a resolution to the crisis in the country, say analysts.

En bloc fever making cautious comeback in Singapore

But cooling measures, uncertain economy and talks of new curbs make developers wary.

I am a physician and here's why I decided to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Chong Siow Ann reflects on reasons for getting the jab, even as some US and UK healthcare workers are reluctant.

When intense and prolonged exercise results in hospital stay: What is rhabdomyolysis?

Medical experts say rhabdomyolysis is rare and urge athletes to listen to their bodies.

