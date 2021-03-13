This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Travel corridors for vaccinated passengers could open in 2nd half of 2021: Ong Ye Kung

However, he reiterated that it's unrealistic to expect aviation sector here to have "V-shaped" recovery.

READ MORE HERE

Same old, same old, maid abuse cases are a blight on Singapore

S'pore should do more to ensure safety of the many young, poorly educated women working here.

READ MORE HERE

Delivery riders vexed by fake Foodpanda orders that may be linked to loanshark harassment

Riders said they have been getting up to one fake order a day over the last two months.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

S'pore youth ISA detention: How a former NSF was radicalised, planned to attack Jews

He also made preparations to travel to Gaza to take up arms alongside the military wing of Hamas.

READ MORE HERE

Say no to the dress: More brides in S'pore suit up for the big day

More women are recognising they do not always have to say yes to the dress.

READ MORE HERE

Singpass rebranded: What you can use the national authentication system for

Using Singpass to sign digital documents is one of the new uses of the system.

READ MORE HERE

Home Ground: Ethical issues in Covid-19 vaccine roll-outs

A principled and pragmatic approach to securing and allocating Covid-19 vaccines works best, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 childhood: How has the pandemic affected the little ones?

To babies and toddlers, the world of mask-wearing and hand-sanitising is the only one they know.

READ MORE HERE