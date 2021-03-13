This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Travel corridors for vaccinated passengers could open in 2nd half of 2021: Ong Ye Kung
However, he reiterated that it's unrealistic to expect aviation sector here to have "V-shaped" recovery.
Same old, same old, maid abuse cases are a blight on Singapore
S'pore should do more to ensure safety of the many young, poorly educated women working here.
Delivery riders vexed by fake Foodpanda orders that may be linked to loanshark harassment
Riders said they have been getting up to one fake order a day over the last two months.
S'pore youth ISA detention: How a former NSF was radicalised, planned to attack Jews
He also made preparations to travel to Gaza to take up arms alongside the military wing of Hamas.
Say no to the dress: More brides in S'pore suit up for the big day
More women are recognising they do not always have to say yes to the dress.
Singpass rebranded: What you can use the national authentication system for
Using Singpass to sign digital documents is one of the new uses of the system.
Home Ground: Ethical issues in Covid-19 vaccine roll-outs
A principled and pragmatic approach to securing and allocating Covid-19 vaccines works best, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Covid-19 childhood: How has the pandemic affected the little ones?
To babies and toddlers, the world of mask-wearing and hand-sanitising is the only one they know.