This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Budget debate: Raising of retirement, re-employment ages will go ahead as planned in 2022
The public service will also fulfil its earlier commitment to raise the ages a year ahead of legislation.
askST: Is the slight burning smell in parts of S'pore over the past few days due to haze?
The smell is often associated with worsening air quality and haze, but this may not always be the case.
S'pore set to raise penalties for 3 sex crimes; offender's qualifications shouldn't matter: Shanmugam
"You shouldn't be able to come to court and say you have a bright future,” said the minister.
Over 82,000 people have taken 'cruises to nowhere' from S'pore
There have been no Covid-19 cases on board since the pilot programme started in November.
New reusable mask offers N95-grade protection against Covid-19 and haze
The locally developed mask is also designed for a more secure fit on Asian faces.
Asia's ultra-rich rank S'pore as region's top choice for luxury homes
Singapore's safe-haven reputation was further strengthened by successfully managing the pandemic and supporting businesses.
Police investigating MP Louis Ng for not getting permit before holding placard supporting hawkers
He was seen holding up a piece of paper that read "Support Them" followed by a smiley face.
Singapore advises citizens to consider leaving Myanmar as soon as they can
MFA also asked Singaporeans to avoid travelling to the country.