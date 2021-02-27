This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Fatal abuse of Myanmar maid: Full force of law needed to keep evil in check, says Shanmugam

"The bestiality of the conduct is shocking," the minister said.

S'pore study to look at converting road space to cycling paths

They include stretches along Aljunied Road, Braddell Road and Upper Serangoon Road.

Budget debate: Mayor Denise Phua rebuts Pritam Singh on relevance of CDCs and mayors

Denise Phua rejected the suggestion that a voucher scheme was aimed at making CDCs relevant.

Former Punggol wild boar attack victim shares her own horrific encounter from two years ago

Alice Ng, 35, was attacked by a wild boar more than two years ago.

Tanjong Pagar crash: Woman who burned herself trying to save fiance is out of ICU and conscious

Ms Raybe Oh's condition is stable and her family is with her.

More dangerous to use weak passwords like '123456' now because hacking speed has improved

The No. 2 password was three characters longer - "123456789" - while No. 3 was "qwerty".

SingapoRediscovers vouchers: How to stretch your dollar with good deals

There is still time to redeem the vouchers for child-friendly activities, unusual adventures and staycations.

Taiwanese acts set to be first overseas stars to hold live concerts in Singapore this year

The shows will be held in April at Capitol Theatre with an audience limit of 250 people a night.

