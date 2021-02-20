This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

S'pore, Hong Kong in 'close discussions' on air travel bubble as unlinked Covid-19 cases dip

The arrangement was suspended last November after a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong.

Biden blames Trump over coronavirus vaccines during visit to Pfizer plant

Trump failed to secure enough Covid-19 shots and failed to set up vaccination centres, he said.

Online sales in S'pore set to grow despite planned GST on low-value goods

E-commerce in Singapore surged 73% to $4.5 billion last year, according to Maybank Kim Eng.

A-level student teased for his deformed ears overcomes physical, academic challenges

Kids would call Joshua Teo "alien" and "Shrek".

Satellite images show clearing of Kranji woodland was in progress in March 2020

JTC Corporation had said the "erroneous" clearing started last December.

Iman Fandi kept her music a secret from her famous parents

She is the daughter of football icon Fandi Ahmad and former model Wendy Jacobs.

'Monstrous' fish at MacRitchie identified as non-native alligator gar

The fish can grow to a length of 2.5m and is known to be released by owners who cannot cope with its size.

Malaysian police arrest founder of Sugarbook, a sugar daddy dating platform

The site matches older and generally richer men to young women in largely financial arrangements.

