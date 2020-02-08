This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Fear and panic can do more harm than the coronavirus, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
He noted that Singapore is much better prepared to deal with the new coronavirus because of its experience tackling Sars 17 years ago.
Supermarkets restock shelves after coronavirus concerns lead to queues; some say hoarding is 'ridiculous'
Toilet rolls, tissue paper, rice and instant noodles were among the items most commonly seen in trolleys.
S'pore's second coronavirus patient says she was not afraid because of the 'wonderful medical team'
"The medical team really have hearts of gold," said Ms Jiang, who arrived in Singapore for a holiday on Jan 21.
Singapore raises coronavirus outbreak alert to orange: What does it mean?
It is only the second time Singapore has activated code orange. The first was for the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.
Singaporean husband evacuated, but wife stuck in Wuhan with baby
She said her son, who is Singaporean, could have gone home with her husband, but they decided against it.
Restaurants see reservations filling up as usual for Valentine's Day despite coronavirus outbreak
Bookings for popular Valentine's Day spots have been consistent with last year.
Trump makes case for re-election in State of the Union speech
His speech was a tour of his greatest hits from the booming economy to fresh trade deals with Mexico and Canada as well as China.
Finding hawkers on Google Maps is now a reality
Google is featuring more than 6,000 hawker stalls across Singapore's 114 hawker centres on its Google Maps platform.