This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Fear and panic can do more harm than the coronavirus, says PM Lee Hsien Loong





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking on the coronavirus situation in Singapore on Feb 8, 2020. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

He noted that Singapore is much better prepared to deal with the new coronavirus because of its experience tackling Sars 17 years ago.

READ MORE HERE

Supermarkets restock shelves after coronavirus concerns lead to queues; some say hoarding is 'ridiculous'





A worker moves paper products at NTUC Fairprice’s Benoi Distribution Centre on Feb 8, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Toilet rolls, tissue paper, rice and instant noodles were among the items most commonly seen in trolleys.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's second coronavirus patient says she was not afraid because of the 'wonderful medical team'





(Fourth from left) Ms Jiang poses for a photo with nurses and doctors at the National Centre for Infectious Disease. PHOTO: MS JIANG



"The medical team really have hearts of gold," said Ms Jiang, who arrived in Singapore for a holiday on Jan 21.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore raises coronavirus outbreak alert to orange: What does it mean?





Farrer Park Primary School pupils during a temperature-checking exercise on Feb 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



It is only the second time Singapore has activated code orange. The first was for the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean husband evacuated, but wife stuck in Wuhan with baby





Employees of a funeral parlour disinfecting a colleague after they transported a body from a hospital in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on Thursday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



She said her son, who is Singaporean, could have gone home with her husband, but they decided against it.

READ MORE HERE

Restaurants see reservations filling up as usual for Valentine's Day despite coronavirus outbreak





Sanchoku wagyu beef sirloin, Piedmont hazelnut cream, honey roasted endive, truffle juice. PHOTO: ZAFFERANO



Bookings for popular Valentine's Day spots have been consistent with last year.

READ MORE HERE

Trump makes case for re-election in State of the Union speech



US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address at the US Capitol Building on Feb 4, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



His speech was a tour of his greatest hits from the booming economy to fresh trade deals with Mexico and Canada as well as China.

READ MORE HERE

Finding hawkers on Google Maps is now a reality





More than 6,000 hawker stalls across Singapore's 114 hawker centres are featured on Google Maps platform. ST PHOTO: PHILIP CHEONG



Google is featuring more than 6,000 hawker stalls across Singapore's 114 hawker centres on its Google Maps platform.

READ MORE HERE