This week's top reads from The Straits Times

5 killed in Tanjong Pagar crash: 29-year-old driver believed to have sped before crashing into shophouse

There were four male passengers in their 20s on board the BMW.

Woman in critical condition due to severe burns after trying to save boyfriend

The 26-year-old woman, who is believed to be known to the driver, had tried to help those in the car after the accident.

Woman who died in Tampines stabbing incident was estranged wife of alleged attacker, who also died

Their marriage is understood to have turned sour in recent years and Ms Ting had moved out of their home.

Jail for ex-Miss Universe Singapore contestant who used friends' card details to shop online

She had memorised her friends' debit card details and used these to spend $2,000 online.

Sheng Siong bumper bonus not the norm, say analysts

Analysts contacted have not come across other employers paying out bonuses as generous as Sheng Siong's.

93-year-old doctor, likely to be Singapore's oldest practising GP, has no plans to retire

"I will carry on as long as patients want to see me and I can see them. I can go on until I drop dead," says Dr Khoo.

Tesla S'pore sales portal goes 'live'; Model 3 Standard Range to cost $113,000 before COE

The launch of the local sales portal follows years of speculation of when the electric carmaker will return to Singapore.

9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported; no locally transmitted cases

All had been placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore.

