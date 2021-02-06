This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Almost 140 firms told to stop on-site operations after serious breaches of Covid-19 measures

Over 280 firms were fined for failing to adhere to safe management measures.

READ MORE HERE

One-time check-in at public venues when entry via TraceTogether kicks in

More than 80 per cent of the population have downloaded the TraceTogether app or collected the token.

READ MORE HERE

Schools suspend activities involving heights after ACS(I) boy's death at Safra Yishun

The boy lost his footing during an activity and lost consciousness as he was being lowered to the ground.

READ MORE HERE

2 people at Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu's party face charges for breaking Covid-19 rules

The party at a Daisy Road condo on Oct 2 was attended by 13 people.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine: Side effects of jab similar to Pfizer's

These side effects typically resolve on their own within a few days.

READ MORE HERE

26 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

The new cases take Singapore's total to 59,675.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia imposes stricter Covid-19 rules, limits CNY reunion dinners to those in same house

The government also plans to raise fines for repeat offenders of the MCO and jail them for certain offences.

READ MORE HERE

NUS student chalks up $100k unrealised gains on GameStop shares

The student made his first foray into investing last month when he began interning at a fintech start-up.

READ MORE HERE