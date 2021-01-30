This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Can I visit friends during CNY?

Tighter Covid-19 rules kicked in from Jan 26 ahead of Chinese New Year, after a spike in community cases.

How a Sec 4 student who planned to attack mosques in S'pore was radicalised

He is the youngest person detained under the ISA for terrorism-related activities to date.

Singapore to suspend green lanes with Germany, Malaysia and South Korea for 3 months from Feb 1

Travellers who have already been approved to enter Singapore can continue to do so.

Lunch With Sumiko: Sheng Siong boss Lim Hock Chee walks the talk

The supermarket chain recently announced staff bonuses of up to 16 months on the back of strong earnings.

It's full house for Valentine's Day at some restaurants in Singapore

Demand for tables remains strong despite Feb 14 falling on the third day of Chinese New Year.

Covid-19 pandemic could last four or five years: Lawrence Wong

The world is likely to encounter many more bumps along the way in handling the crisis, he says.

4 things to know about the GameStop stock surge

GameStop's value has risen from US$2 billion to US$24 billion in just a few weeks.

Will the world fail to prepare for the next pandemic?

The pandemic is still raging, but have governments and institutions addressed it well, so far?

