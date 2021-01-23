This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
8 ways CNY will be different this year amid the pandemic
MOH said that new Covid-19 rules have been put in place to prevent a resurgence in virus transmission.
Covid-19 vaccine will not be reserved for Singaporeans who choose to wait and see
Singapore's aim is to get everyone vaccinated as soon as it can, said Lawrence Wong.
8 recent large gatherings in Singapore that breached Covid-19 measures
In one incident, 51 people were caught in a Christmas Day drinking session at a karaoke outlet in Orchard Road.
3 notorious gang leaders in S'pore, including 'One-Eyed Dragon' and 'Singapore Siao'
Gang arrests have been on the decline but police figures show gangsterism is still a problem.
Licence of pleasure craft suspended after people filmed partying near Lazarus Island on Boxing Day
The number of passengers was more than the maximum group size of five that was allowed at the time.
Asia's expectations for Biden administration
India, South-east Asia will be brought into the fold as Trump policies on Beijing are reviewed.
10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in community
The latest cases bring Singapore's total to 59,260.
Man broke into friend's home to steal tortoise, posted picture with pet online
He ransacked the bedroom before leaving with a tortoise he claimed was promised to him.