This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Masks on and no shouting please: Quieter lohei to welcome Year of the Ox

New rules of engagement while tossing yusheng this Chinese New Year.

READ MORE HERE

Should I get the Covid-19 vaccine? What you need to know

Answers to key questions as vaccines are rolled out in S'pore and the world.

READ MORE HERE

Washington a fortress ahead of Biden's inauguration 

National Guard troops are under strict orders to take no chances.

READ MORE HERE

How you can truly stop working at 65

Would you and your spouse be keen to receive a steady retirement income of more than $4,500 a month for life?

READ MORE HERE

askST: Can WhatsApp, Facebook read my messages or listen in to my calls? 

WhatsApp has clarified the changes to its terms and privacy policy.

READ MORE HERE

3 in 4 Covid-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later: Study

Common post-infection problems include fatigue, sleep difficulties, and anxiety or depression.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's state of emergency: What you need to know

Economic activities can continue as usual, subject to health protocols.

READ MORE HERE

24 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 4 in community, 1 in workers' dormitory

There were 19 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

