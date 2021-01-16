This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Masks on and no shouting please: Quieter lohei to welcome Year of the Ox
New rules of engagement while tossing yusheng this Chinese New Year.
Should I get the Covid-19 vaccine? What you need to know
Answers to key questions as vaccines are rolled out in S'pore and the world.
Washington a fortress ahead of Biden's inauguration
National Guard troops are under strict orders to take no chances.
How you can truly stop working at 65
Would you and your spouse be keen to receive a steady retirement income of more than $4,500 a month for life?
askST: Can WhatsApp, Facebook read my messages or listen in to my calls?
WhatsApp has clarified the changes to its terms and privacy policy.
3 in 4 Covid-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later: Study
Common post-infection problems include fatigue, sleep difficulties, and anxiety or depression.
Malaysia's state of emergency: What you need to know
Economic activities can continue as usual, subject to health protocols.
24 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 4 in community, 1 in workers' dormitory
There were 19 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.