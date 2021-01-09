This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in private healthcare sector

50 staff from the Parkway Pantai group received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

What it would take to impeach a US president in 12 days

President Donald Trump is accused of inciting a mob of his supporters, who violently stormed the Capitol this week.

All who take Covid-19 jabs will get physical vaccination card

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong also told Parliament that people will not be able to choose which vaccine they want.

What data does TraceTogether collect?

Bluetooth data older than 25 days is erased automatically.

29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Son of Haidilao co-founder buys freehold bungalow for $42m

At $1,940 psf, the freehold good class bungalow in Gallop Road is the priciest per square foot for the area.

Suite Life: New staycation experiences to try in 2021

A resort in a golf course, a "hospi-tel" and other glamorous boutique lodgings that are worth checking out.

Restaurant bookings for Chinese New Year reunion dinner filling up fast

Popular eateries such as Peach Garden, Golden Peony and Putien still have vacancies.

