This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Worth watching in 2021: 10 faces, trends and events to anticipate in the new year

Do you know what "wandermust" is? Who is Yung Raja? What blockbuster movies can you look forward to?

Not flooding but draining at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

The river channel was designed based on a floodplain concept and is linked to a network of drains in the city.

What migrant worker lockdown and mask shortage revealed about Singapore

We should remember what Covid-19 taught us: There is no us and them, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

askST: What are possible side effects from Covid-19 vaccine?

There is no evidence to suggest that those with no or mild discomfort are not protected by the vaccine.

Home-based learning days from 2021: What is blended learning and how can I help my child?

How does it differ from home-based learning?

Many Singaporeans step up to give their time, money to the needy

The pandemic sees a surge in volunteers and donations, as well as ground-up initiatives.

A stunning one-bedroom, open-plan apartment for a couple and their five cats

Home owner Candy Chen has always wanted a walk-up apartment, but finding one in a convenient and quiet location was not easy.

Hard times for Mumbai's 'dabbawalas': One of the world's best lunch delivery systems now lacks customers

The 130-year old practice is under threat as workers stay home.

