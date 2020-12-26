This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Concord International Hospital ordered to stop healthcare services for lapses in patient safety

Multiple life-saving equipment and medications were either not maintained or not available in critical areas of the hospital, MOH said.

READ MORE HERE

30 and under: Young Singaporeans to watch

ST celebrates young change-makers from diverse backgrounds who are making a difference.

READ MORE HERE

Phase 3 starts Dec 28: What you need to know

7 things to take note of - from dining out in larger groups to free Covid-19 vaccinations.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Fireworks at 11 heartland locations to usher in the New Year

Fireworks will take place at locations including Bedok, Tampines, Bishan and Yew Tee.

READ MORE HERE

Execution-style killing of mother and son by off-duty cop sparks outrage in Philippines

The incident was shocking for its portrayal of brazen impunity, said critics.

READ MORE HERE

More S'poreans may have to be vaccinated as more contagious Covid-19 strains detected: Public health school dean

"This is the only way we can continue to ensure the community as a whole is protected," Prof Teo Yik Ying said.

READ MORE HERE

The British coronavirus variant: What we know so far

The new variant is now the focus of intense debate and analysis. Here's some of what scientists have learned so far.

READ MORE HERE

Could en-bloc fever start again in 2021?

The continued drop in unsold inventory and a conservative slate of sites on the Government Land Sales programme may lead to a revival.

READ MORE HERE