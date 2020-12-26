This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Concord International Hospital ordered to stop healthcare services for lapses in patient safety
Multiple life-saving equipment and medications were either not maintained or not available in critical areas of the hospital, MOH said.
30 and under: Young Singaporeans to watch
ST celebrates young change-makers from diverse backgrounds who are making a difference.
Phase 3 starts Dec 28: What you need to know
7 things to take note of - from dining out in larger groups to free Covid-19 vaccinations.
Fireworks at 11 heartland locations to usher in the New Year
Fireworks will take place at locations including Bedok, Tampines, Bishan and Yew Tee.
Execution-style killing of mother and son by off-duty cop sparks outrage in Philippines
The incident was shocking for its portrayal of brazen impunity, said critics.
More S'poreans may have to be vaccinated as more contagious Covid-19 strains detected: Public health school dean
"This is the only way we can continue to ensure the community as a whole is protected," Prof Teo Yik Ying said.
The British coronavirus variant: What we know so far
The new variant is now the focus of intense debate and analysis. Here's some of what scientists have learned so far.
Could en-bloc fever start again in 2021?
The continued drop in unsold inventory and a conservative slate of sites on the Government Land Sales programme may lead to a revival.