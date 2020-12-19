This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
MOH investigating 13 Covid-19 cases who served SHN at Mandarin Orchard hotel
The cases were found to have high genetic similarity despite arriving from different countries.
The Life List: 20 pandemic-appropriate gifts for Christmas 2020
The Straits Times picks some of the most worthwhile gifts this year.
Covid-19 vaccine: Why some groups should wait
Pregnant women, immunocompromised persons and kids are among this group.
Heads found in Japan's 'house of horrors': Serial killer who baited suicidal victims gets death penalty
Police discovered nine human heads and 240 bones, stored in cooler boxes in Takahiro Shiraishi's home in 2017.
Man charged with murder of S'porean teen Felicia Teo: 4 other missing persons cases
They include a 14-year-old, a medical student and an undergraduate.
7 things to know about phase 3: Dining out in larger groups, free Covid-19 vaccinations
Priority for the vaccines will be given to those at greatest risk, such as healthcare workers and the elderly.
Singapore's hawker culture on Unesco heritage list: Each of us can be a hawker culture ambassador
Eat at hawker centres often and don’t gripe when prices go up if you can afford it, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Lunch With Sumiko: Daren Tang, Singapore's IP Man in Geneva, on his to-do list
Lawyer Daren Tang made history when he became the first Singaporean to head a United Nations agency.