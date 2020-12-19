This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

MOH investigating 13 Covid-19 cases who served SHN at Mandarin Orchard hotel

The cases were found to have high genetic similarity despite arriving from different countries.

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: 20 pandemic-appropriate gifts for Christmas 2020

The Straits Times picks some of the most worthwhile gifts this year.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccine: Why some groups should wait

Pregnant women, immunocompromised persons and kids are among this group.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Heads found in Japan's 'house of horrors': Serial killer who baited suicidal victims gets death penalty

Police discovered nine human heads and 240 bones, stored in cooler boxes in Takahiro Shiraishi's home in 2017.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged with murder of S'porean teen Felicia Teo: 4 other missing persons cases

They include a 14-year-old, a medical student and an undergraduate.

READ MORE HERE

7 things to know about phase 3: Dining out in larger groups, free Covid-19 vaccinations

Priority for the vaccines will be given to those at greatest risk, such as healthcare workers and the elderly.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's hawker culture on Unesco heritage list: Each of us can be a hawker culture ambassador

Eat at hawker centres often and don’t gripe when prices go up if you can afford it, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch With Sumiko: Daren Tang, Singapore's IP Man in Geneva, on his to-do list

Lawyer Daren Tang made history when he became the first Singaporean to head a United Nations agency.

READ MORE HERE