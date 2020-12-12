This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Condo builds around Geylang terraced houses as owners refuse to sell

The condo developer worked closely with the architects to design three distinct blocks around the unusual site.

'We were being pressured to lose weight': S'pore athletes push back against culture of abuse in sport

Safe Sport Commission was launched last year to clamp down on harassment and misconduct against athletes.

A Dutch adoption scandal triggers a search for roots in Indonesia

Widya Astuti Boerma is one of a growing number of Dutch adoptees scrambling to find their biological parents.

Family outing turns into tragedy for father found dead in waters off Sisters' Islands Marine Park

The man had set off on his own to look for a good spot for his children to swim, snorkel and see the corals.

8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Royal Caribbean case: Why do false positives occur and what does this mean for mass Covid-19 testing?

We also look at how testing capabilities on board cruise liners differ from that of national laboratories.

Identity of man who found hidden $2.7m treasure in Rocky Mountains revealed

Jack Stuef, 32, discovered the stash of gold nuggets, gemstones and artefacts in Wyoming.

'Ghostly' knocking in the dead of night leaves residents of a Johor village spooked

A resident claimed she has heard several knocks on the front door of her house between 1am and 3.30am recently.

