This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Targeted help for transport, tourism sectors worst hit by Wuhan virus outbreak, 'strong' Budget to help workers and slowing economy: Heng Swee Keat
The measures will aim to address firms' short-term cashflow needs, and retain and train workers in the coming months, Mr Heng said.
Wuhan virus: Where to collect masks? Check online by entering postal code
Collection times will be staggered at the designated 89 community centres and 654 RC centres across the island.
Wuhan virus: Who needs to wear a mask and what's the proper way to wear it?
Experts have highlighted that sometimes wearing a mask or wearing it wrongly can give you a false sense of security.
askST: Should we avoid places where a person suspected of having the Wuhan virus has been to?
Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik explains why there is no reason to heed messages telling people to avoid these places.
Interactive: Singapore’s mysterious 'drain walkers'
I do not want to leave: S'porean spends 10 years alone in room, due to fear of social interaction
Some young people here display reclusive behaviour, sparked by mental health issues.
Sales of newer HDB flats hit 9-year high in 2019
Experts said the trend reflects the changing lifestyles and upgrading aspirations of younger people.
Brexit propels EU into uncharted territory
Britain's exit will not only be a blow, economically, for the EU but politically and militarily as well, says global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener.