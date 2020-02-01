This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Targeted help for transport, tourism sectors worst hit by Wuhan virus outbreak, 'strong' Budget to help workers and slowing economy: Heng Swee Keat



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat visiting Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa on Feb 1, 2020. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The measures will aim to address firms' short-term cashflow needs, and retain and train workers in the coming months, Mr Heng said.

Wuhan virus: Where to collect masks? Check online by entering postal code



Residents can go to https://maskgowhere.sg/ and enter their postal code to find details for collecting their masks. PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG, MASKGOWHERE



Collection times will be staggered at the designated 89 community centres and 654 RC centres across the island.

Wuhan virus: Who needs to wear a mask and what's the proper way to wear it?



Face masks are designed to prevent the passing of a virus from the wearer to other people, not the other way around. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID, NG SOR LUAN



Experts have highlighted that sometimes wearing a mask or wearing it wrongly can give you a false sense of security.

askST: Should we avoid places where a person suspected of having the Wuhan virus has been to?



People wearing masks outside Block 5 at the Singapore General Hospital on Jan 24, 2020. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN



Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik explains why there is no reason to heed messages telling people to avoid these places.

Interactive: Singapore’s mysterious 'drain walkers'

I do not want to leave: S'porean spends 10 years alone in room, due to fear of social interaction



Mr Benjamin Toh, one of Singapore's hikikomori, has spent 10 years behind this door, living in self-imposed isolation. ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Some young people here display reclusive behaviour, sparked by mental health issues.

Sales of newer HDB flats hit 9-year high in 2019



Punggol and Sengkang had the highest number of newer flats sold from 2011 to last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Experts said the trend reflects the changing lifestyles and upgrading aspirations of younger people.

Brexit propels EU into uncharted territory



Brexit could mean another setback to CSDP and defence cooperation within the Union. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Britain's exit will not only be a blow, economically, for the EU but politically and militarily as well, says global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener.

