This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Digital banks will transform Singapore landscape for the better, say experts

They will advance the smart nation drive and benefit all, especially small businesses and low-income earners.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia lifts Covid-19 lockdown for most states but curbs remain for KL, Selangor

The partial lockdowns will be extended to Dec 20 for Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and six of the nine Selangor districts.

READ MORE HERE

Foot Locker's Orchard outlet ordered to close for 10 days after crowds gathered for event

Around 100 people gathered on Friday at its Orchard Gateway outlet, prompting an investigation by authorities.

READ MORE HERE

Single mother of 2 who runs funeral services charged over death of ex-boyfriend

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin was arrested after the man's body was found at a carpark in Bedok.

READ MORE HERE

NUS political science professor sacked for sexual misconduct against student

Professor Theodore G. Hopf, better known as Ted Hopf, had sexually harassed a student.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: One great idea later, Secretlab CEO Ian Ang has 70% stake in multimillion-dollar business

When he was 22, Ian Ang set out to build the perfect chair for gamers. Secretlab, which he co-founded, has since sold more than one million chairs.

READ MORE HERE

13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 12 imported and 1 in the community

One of the new imported cases is a Singaporean who had travelled to Indonesia under the Business Travel Pass.

READ MORE HERE

Creative ways to dress up your Christmas tree and beat the Covid-19 blues

With more families hunkering down at home for the year-end holidays due to travel restrictions arising from the coronavirus pandemic, festive decor ideas will be a hot topic.

READ MORE HERE