This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Donating unused leave to charity uncommon, but employees surveyed support idea

55 per cent of 474 people surveyed said they would support donating some of their unused leave to charity.

Who will get SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and what can you do with them?

Here are some answers to common questions on the vouchers.

5 zichar stalls to get restaurant-worthy food at best-value prices

Zi char stalls may not offer the ambience of restaurants, but the frills are all in the food.

Parents collect PSLE results of son who died from cancer

Raphael Lee, an only child, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2016.

Killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist escalates tension in the Middle East, threatens to derail Biden's plans

Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was widely regarded as the father of Iran's nuclear race.

6 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 1 in community detected through testing of Tekka Centre stallholders

This is the second local case in 19 days.

Only 23 years old, he has $200k in investments: More Gen Z youth start growing their wealth

A growing number of those aged 18 to 23 are cashing in on bearish markets amid economic uncertainty.

Woman suing PUB for $5 million over manhole accident gives up fight, accepts settlement offer

Chan Hui Peng has decided to accept PUB's offer and move on with her life, said her lawyer.

